Eagles have landed on Super Bowl parade route

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles have landed on Broad Street: The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about for decades is finally underway.

Players are cruising along the 5-mile parade route atop open-air, double-decker buses. They started off near their stadium just before 11 a.m. Thursday and winding up at the art museum’s “Rocky” steps.

Many players are sporting their parade finest: Chris Long is donning a faux full-length fur coat over an Allen Iverson 76ers jersey. Jason Kelce is in full Mummers regalia, faintly resembling an Aladdin costume in a nod to Philadelphia’s raucous annual parade on New Year’s Day.

Hundreds of thousands of roaring, jubilant fans are in position to cheer their heroes along the way. Organizers are prepared for as many as 2 million people.

People began lining the 5-mile route before dawn Thursday.

Many fans are taking mass transit. New Jersey Transit on Wednesday suspended ticket sales on its Atlantic City Line into Philadelphia. All 50,000 special parade day tickets for the SEPTA regional railroad lines sold out.

The city’s two subways are free all day.

Schools and government offices are closed in the city. The Erco company gave more than 100 employees in New Jersey and Delaware a paid day off so they can celebrate.

The city’s first Super Bowl parade caps off a glorious week for jubilant fans celebrating an NFL title that had eluded them for nearly 60 years. Led by backup quarterback Nick Foles and second-year coach Doug Pederson, the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33.

