Hockey Canada names men’s leadership group

Canada’s Olympic Men’s team has revealed the names of their leadership group as they make their final preparations for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Forward Chris Kelly will wear the traditional ‘C’ on his sweater, the rest of the leadership group will consist of René Bourque, Andrew Ebbett, Chris Lee, Derek Roy and Maxim Noreau.

“We are very fortunate that this team is full of leaders, and I think that reflects very well on the type of people that hockey produces,” head coach Willie Desjardins said in a press release. “This leadership group will set the pace not only on the ice with their drive and work ethic, but also off the ice as we all embrace the tremendous opportunity to represent Canada and Canada’s game on the world stage in PyeongChang.”

Bourque, Ebbett, Lee and Yoy will rotate wearing the ‘A’ as on-ice alternate captains throughout the tournament.

Kelly, 38, has played in 833 NHL games and was an integral member of the 2011 Boston Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup.

Canada’s first game will be February 15th against Switzerland. Puck drop is set for 7:10 AM ET.

