Holland’s first Chick-fil-A opens its doors

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A new Chick-fil-A location in West Michigan opened its doors to the public Thursday.

Dozens of people camped outside the new Holland location for days before doors opened at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The first 100 adults at the new restaurant, located at 2332 Park Drive, were awarded free Chick-fil-A for a year.

In July 2016, the company paid nearly $1.8 million for the former Perkins restaurant property off US-31 south of James Street.

“I just want to say thank you for your patience and just know that we are as excited as you are to be here,” said Chick-fil-A Holland Owner, Shaun Page. “My goal is for us to get you all the best experience possible.”

Chick-fil-A said it plans to bring between 15 and 20 new restaurants to Michigan in the next five years. There are currently three locations West Michigan: Portage, Gaines Township and Wyoming.

Police are set up outside of the new location during opening day for security and potential traffic issues. There are no traffic restrictions with the new opening. Police will re-route drivers, if needed.

New and gently used children’s books will be collected at the restaurant during grand opening week. The donated books will be placed in a nearly 3-foot Book House to serve as a free library exchange and will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Holland.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

