Ice sculpting an Olympic-worthy event unto itself in South Korea

<<Click or tap here to watch Andrew Marden’s story>>

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WCMH) — Ice sculpting is not an Olympic sport, but in South Korea, you don’t have to go far to find some gold-medal worthy pieces of art.

Unlike hosting the 2018 Winter Olympics, a snow festival is nothing new for Pyeongchang.

From a palace, to a castle, and even a whale, the ice sculpting festival is an annual event this time of year in Pyeongchang, and has been since 1993.

However, it’s just a coincidence that this year’s event is happening at the same time as the Olympics.

South Korea ice sculpting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

This year’s snow art is clearly a hit with visitors.

The area where the festival is held is often called “The Alps of Korea,” and gets plenty of snow.

“This festival? I’ve never seen this kind of huge ice sculpture. This is my first time. This is a really good enjoying thing. If someone comes to Pyeongchang, this is good. I’ve never seen it like this,” said one tourist visiting the ice sculptures.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

