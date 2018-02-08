Lunch & Learn Series to focus on mental health challenges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know there’s a lot of stigma surrounding mental illness and for that reason the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan is committed to educating the public through the be nice campaign. Here to tell us about the brand new Lunch and Learn Series are Christy Buck and Jeff Elhart.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

Mental illness affects a large portion of the population, yet it is an area of health that is often trivialized or stigmatized, and left untreated as a result. The Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan is partnering with the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan’s be nice. campaign to offer a series of “lunch and learn” sessions on understandingand raising awareness formental health issues.

Keep Families Close. Be Nice. sessions will be held on the second Tuesday of each month from February to May at the Ronald McDonald House.

The schedule of featured topics and speakers follows:

February 13 Noticing behavioral changes in loved ones

March 13 Inviting yourself and others to have a conversation

April 10 Challenging the stigma

May 8 Building resiliency

The free sessions will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a light lunch will be provided. For more information, contact RMHWM Development Director Patty McCormick at pmccormick@rmhwesternmichigan.org or 616-258-5729.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

