Metro Health turning banners into blankets





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One year ago, Metro Health Hospital announced its partnership with the University of Michigan, placing banners on the hospital.

Jan. 5, 2017, was cold and snowy. But the blowing snow couldn’t hide the pride Metro Health Hospital had when it officially unveiled its partnership with the University of Michigan.

“(We put) massive banners on the hospital, they were there for a good one-third of the year before we got the permanent signage up so they’ve taken a beating and obviously, we’re not going to reuse them,” said Metro Health Foundation Director Jennifer Wilson.

When the permanent signage went up on the building off M-6 on Byron Center Avenue, there was a question of what to do with those old banners.

“We didn’t know what to do with the banners quite frankly, and throwing them away isn’t the Metro way,” said Wilson.

Then an idea: Why not take the massive banners and make a massive difference in the community?

When cut into pieces and sewn with a little bit of fleece, the banners became 145 blankets.

It fits right in with Metro Health Hospital’s sustainability goals and the hospital’s impACT board’s goal of giving back.

“After the holidays there’s a lot of organizations in West Michigan that suffer because everyone gives during the holiday and they get left behind afterwards,” said Mary Dale, co-chair of Metro Health impACT Board.

People experiencing homelessness at Mel Trotter Ministries will be given the blankets along with toiletries gathered by the board.

“They can take it and it can help keep them warm or keep them from getting wet from the ground,” said Wilson.

