Middleville bank robbery leads to school lockdown

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Thornapple-Kellogg Public Schools were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a bank robbery in Middleville.

School administration said all buildings went on lockdown at 3:35 p.m., which is around the time school is dismissed.

Students who ride the bus were able to board and safely be taken home, and those who don’t ride the bus can be picked up by parents or people on their emergency contact list with proper identification.

The robbery happened at the Chemical Bank in Middleville, dispatchers said. More details on the robbery were not immediately available.

The incident is under investigation by the Barry Co. Sheriff’s Department.

