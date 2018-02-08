Mikael Kingsbury untouchable in men’s moguls qualifying

(NBC) — Mikael Kingsbury, the heavy favorite for Olympic gold in men’s moguls, had no problem with the first round of qualifying. His score of 86.07 was far and away the top mark of the contest.

The Canadian, who won a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics, has advanced into the first round of the finals along with the rest of the top ten from Thursday’s qualifying round.

A second qualifying round will take place on Monday to determine the rest of the field for the finals.

Results

The top 10 skiers from the first qualifying round have automatically advanced straight to the first round of finals. The remaining 20 skiers will compete in a second qualifying round on Monday, and the top 10 from that round will also move on to the first round of finals.

Advancing to Finals

1. Mikael Kingsbury (CAN), 86.07

2. Aleksandr Smyshliaev (OAR), 83.93

3. Dmitriy Reikherd (KAZ), 81.23

4. Troy Murphy (USA), 80.95

5. Ikuma Horishima (JPN), 80.35

6. Daichi Hara (JPN), 80.01

7. Pavel Kolmakov (KAZ), 79.98

8. Philippe Marquis (CAN), 77.77

9. Matt Graham (AUS), 77.28

10. Sacha Theocharis (FRA), 76.55

What’s Next?

NBCOlympics.com will be streaming every round of every competition live online. Here’s how to watch all upcoming live streams for moguls.

Women’s Qualifying Rd. 2: Sunday, Feb. 11, 5:30 a.m. ET

Women’s Final: Sunday, Feb. 11, 7:00 a.m. ET

Men’s Qualifying Rd. 2: Monday, Feb. 12, 5:30 a.m. ET

Men’s Final: Monday, Feb. 12, 7:00 a.m. ET

