Reward offered after headstones damaged in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after more than 20 headstones were damaged at a cemetery in Three Rivers.
Thursday, authorities announced that a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individual(s) involved in the incident at Riverside Cemetery.
The 23 headstones were damaged sometime between Dec. 19 and Dec. 20, 2017, according to a Three Rivers Police Department news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department at 269.278.1235 or send a tip to trpd@threeriversmi.org or the police department’s Facebook page.