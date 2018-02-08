River Bank Run gets new owner, management

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — New owners and race management are taking over the River Bank Run.

Fifth Third Bank will still sponsor the annual road race through Grand Rapids, but for the first time in 40 years won’t own or manage it.

River Bank Events and Media now owns the race. The CEO of that organization says his goal is to keep everything moving smoothly and keep the race around for another 40 years.

“If you asked our runners — and I have over the years — would you say we sponsor the race or do we own the race, the consistent response is that we don’t care what you do, just don’t stop doing the race,” River Bank Run Race Director Scott Stenstrom said. “And so that we will.”

Construction is also causing some changes for the race itself. The 25K and 10K will include turns down Gunnison Avenue instead of Marion Avenue.

The 41st running of the race is set for May 12. You can register online.

