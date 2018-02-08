USA Gymnastics sets up fund for athletes abused by Nasser

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Gymnastics has established a fund that it says is designed to assist gymnasts who were victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The organization’s president, Kerry Perry, says the agency wants to provide the financial support for girls and young women to access counseling and mental health services.

The Athlete Assistance Fund was announced Wednesday. It’s in cooperation with the National Gymnastics Foundation.

Investigators said Nassar molested numerous girls and women while claiming to be treating them for injuries. Many of the victims were gymnasts.

He’s serving a 60-year federal prison sentence for child pornography. He’s also been sentenced twice to at least 40 years in state prison in Michigan for sexual abuse and assaults.

A five-person committee of the National Gymnastics Foundation will oversee the fund. An independent third party will administer it.

