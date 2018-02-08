VIDEO: Team Daybreak tries curling





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ahead of the Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Team Daybreak took part in some winter games.

Above, you can watch Team Daybreak try curling. If you want to see the best curlers in the world, you can find the TV schedule for NBC Olympics’ coverage of curling on NBC Sports, CNBC and USA online.

24 Hour News 8’s special coverage of the Olympics in South Korea starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with Olympic Zone Show.

>>Inside woodtv.com: WOOD TV8 ushers in Olympics with World of Winter festival

It’s a magazine show hosted by Marlee Ginter and Brian Sterling on Monday through Saturday during the games. The show will cover the big stories and get you ready for that night’s prime time coverage. Jack will report live daily during the Olympic Zone.

