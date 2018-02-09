1 killed, 4 injured in 3-vehicle crash near Three Rivers

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed and four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Three Rivers Thursday.

It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of M-60 and Roberts Road in Fabius Township, west of Three Rivers.

St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies have identified the man killed in the crash as 57-year-old Randy Lee Jansen of Three Rivers.

Authorities have not released any information about what led up to the three-vehicle crash. The conditions of the four people injured in the crash are also unknown.

Deputies said alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors. The crash remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

