1 killed, 4 injured in 3-vehicle crash near Three Rivers

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed and four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Three Rivers Thursday.
It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of M-60 and Roberts Road in Fabius Township, west of Three Rivers.
St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies have identified the man killed in the crash as 57-year-old Randy Lee Jansen of Three Rivers.
Authorities have not released any information about what led up to the three-vehicle crash. The conditions of the four people injured in the crash are also unknown.
Deputies said alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors. The crash remains under investigation.