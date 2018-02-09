30th Annual W. MI Golf Show underway





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Golf Show started Friday at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

Meg Mallon, an 18-time LPGA Tour winner and four-time major champion, is the featured guest at the show.

She said she is thrilled to be in town to help support the sport that has opened so many doors in her life.

“Having the Meijer event (in Grand Rapids) and the event in Ann Arbor, the Volvik (Championship) it’s so terrific to have the women’s game displayed in the state of Michigan because they are some of the greatest golf fans in the world,” said Mallon.

Mallon will be participating in a couple of seminars throughout the week. She grew up near Detroit and watched her golfing career take off after winning the Michigan Amateur in 1983 when she was 19.

“It changed my view of the future of the game,” said Mallon. “I was able to play in my first professional event because of that win. I played through college and was excited then to get out and see if I could make it on tour.”

The West Michigan Golf Show will run through Sunday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

