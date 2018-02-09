Annual charity basketball game to honor slain GRPD officer





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The staff of a Kent County high school is taking on the Grand Rapids Police Department in a memorial basketball game Saturday.

It honors fallen GRPD officer Robert Kozminski, who was killed in the line of duty over a decade ago.

The event is being held at Kenowa Hills High School, with a game featuring local police against the school’s teachers at 6:30 p.m., and another game featuring the Grand Rapids Police Department against Kent County Sheriff’s deputies.

There isn’t an admission fee to the event, and any donations made will go to Warriors Set Free, a Grand Rapids-based ministry ran by veterans for veterans.

