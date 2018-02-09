Congenital Heart care in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Children born with heart defects need specialized, lifelong follow-up care. They need someone who understands the impact of a congenital heart defect, which is different from the impact of developing heart problems as an adult. The Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has a team that understands the importance of continuing care for adults with congenital heart disease.

The Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital diagnoses and treats all types of congenital heart defects, even complex conditions, which can only be treated by the most advanced congenital heart programs in the country. Their ability to do so with excellence has earned them national recognition by U.S. News and World Report and the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

Dr. Marcus Haw, division chief for congenital cardiovascular surgery, is with us today to discuss what they are doing to impact the lives of children and adults with congenital heart defects.

Did you know congenital heart defects are the most common of birth defects? In fact, up to 1.3 million Americans alive today have some form of a congenital heart defect.

Get treated and cared for by the team with the highest level of expertise available in cardiology, cardiac interventions and surgery – including 3D imagery and models for personalized or precision care.

Congenital Heart Center Locations:

Full-time:

Grand Rapids

Lansing

Weekly:

Muskegon

Monthly:

Cadillac

Mt. Pleasant

St. Joseph

Traverse City

Congenital Heart Center

25 Michigan Street NE, Suite 4200

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Phone 616.267.9150

Learn more: helendevoschildrens.org/congenital-heart-center

