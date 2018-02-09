Dispatchers: Fire at poultry farm in Ionia County

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on scene of a fire at a poultry farm in Ionia County Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers say seven fire departments are responding to a fire at Herbruck’s Poultry Farm near I-96 in Orange Township, south of Ionia.

Portland Road is closed between M-66 and Harwood Road while authorities work to put out the flames. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

