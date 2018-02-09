Downsize your home without sacrificing lifestyle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you an empty-nester or thinking about downsizing your home as you age? There’s a community that might just be perfect for you. It’s called Oaks of Rockford, and Saturday they’re holding an Open House where you can learn more.

eightWest has been telling you about the Oaks of Rockford for several years. The community just continues to grow. Phase 3 at Oaks of Rockford is almost sold out but they still have a few beautiful sites for custom orders and a few builders models available for immediate occupancy. They offer 5 basic floorplans for residents.

The staff at the Oaks of Rockford hopes this will give potential residents a taste of the lifestyle in the community. They say it’s a true neighborhood with welcoming residents.

It is a resort community that provides a rejuvenating and engaged lifestyle in affordable luxury. Homes range from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet with a two-car attached garage and beautiful covered porches. Residents have access to more than 40 acres of outdoor recreational space, and a spectacular 5,500 square foot clubhouse complete with a full kitchen, party room, and state-of-the-art fitness facility.

All homes are ranch style homes that offer low maintenance condo living with more privacy and more outdoor space. Lawn maintenance is included and each home comes with a seven year warranty. Residents can move into a beautifully decorated home or pick their own finishes in the design center. Homes can be custom designed with amenities like stainless steel appliances and spacious family rooms.

It’s a way to downsize your home and maximize your lifestyle.

Parade of Homes Open House

Saturday, February 10

10am-1pm

11640 Townsquare Blvd. in Rockford

New office hours: Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturdays 10am-4pm and now closed Sundays

(616) 202-6617

