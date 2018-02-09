EGR coach on leave amid allegations involving ex-students

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An East Grand Rapids High School coach is on administrative leave as the district investigates allegations of inappropriate conduct involving former students.

In a letter to parents, East Grand Rapids Superintendent Sara Magana Shubel said Nick Hopkins will remain on administrative leave until the district’s investigation is complete. East Grand Rapids police confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that they are also investigating the case.

Hopkins is a cross-country and track coach, as well as a high school teacher, according to Shubel.

“As educators, we are entrusted to teach and protect our students at all times. As a district we will not tolerate behavior that compromises the safety or well-being of any of our students,” Dr. Shubel stated in the letter, cautioning parents from speculating.

Shubel also asked parents to speak to their children about the importance of reporting inappropriate conduct and guided them to information regarding the district’s Title IX policy and guidelines.

Hopkins’ attorney, Fil Iorio, issued the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Mr. Hopkins has a stellar reputation and is very well regarded in the community. These are allegations only and the allegations are denied. People should not rush to judgement based on what has been reported. It would be wholly inappropriate to make conclusions based on what is being reported. It certainly wouldn’t be fair to my client or the process,” he said.

