How to watch Maame Biney at the Olympics

Maame Biney broke out at the 2017 United States Olympic Trials after winning both 500m races. Biney’s performance was not a complete shock to those in the short track community as the 18-year old had a stong season in 2017, making the U.S. World Cup team.

When she qualified, Biney became the first African-American women to make U.S. Olympic speed skating team. 

In PyeongChang, Biney will be competing in the 500m and the 1500m.

Saturday,

Febuary 10

Women’s 500m qualification heats

Biney is in heat 5 which is estimated to start at 5:56 a.m. ET

Watch live on NBCOlympics.com

5:00 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. ET

 

Tuesday,

Febuary 13             

Women’s 500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals

Watch live on NBCOlympics.com

5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. ET

 

Saturday,

Febuary 17

Women’s 1500m heats, semi-finals, and finals

Watch live on NBCOlympics.com

5:00 a.m. to 7:55 a.m ET

