In-Depth Interview with Harry Potter Conductor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Symphony is bringing back the Harry Potter Film Series with the third installment, “The Prisoner of Azkaban.”

Gather with 1,000s of people to watch the film on a 40 foot screen in DeVos Hall with the soundtrack performed live by the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Watch the video above to hear an in-depth interview with the producer of the series and conductor for the shows, Justin Freer.

Get to the DeVos Hall early for pre-concert activity for the family. Get your picture in front of Hogwarts, grab a pitcher of “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butterbeer” and meet up with other housemates as guests are encouraged to dress up.

There’s still tickets available for Friday and Saturday’s shows.

WHEN:

Friday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

DeVos Performance Hall

303 Monroe Ave. NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

