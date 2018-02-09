Kalamazoo police seek hit-and-run driver

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo Thursday.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of Stadium Drive near Drake Road.

When officers arrived on scene, a 26-year-old Kalamazoo woman was found lying in the road. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Police said a white four-door Mazda sedan left the scene of the crash. Investigators are working to identify the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

