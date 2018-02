KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) The K-Wings are getting into the spirit of Valentine’s Day with a celebration of all things heart.

The most romantic of all Valentine’s Day tradition continues on February 14th at the Wings Event Center. The ice will be dyed pink to celebrate the holiday and honor breast cancer survivors at the annual Susan G. Komen For the Cure Game.

Wednesday, February 14 – 7pm

Tickets to all K-Wings games are available at kwings.com.

