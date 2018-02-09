KCAS Pets of the Week: Izzy and Sheila

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter is always looking for warm homes for its animals to go to during the harsh winter season.

This week’s pets of the week are perfect for anyone looking for a new best friend to hide from the massive snowfall outside.

Sheila is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix that came to the shelter as a stray. She is a shy girl that warms up quickly to people and loves to cuddle all day.

Also, available for adoption is 4-month-old Izzy, who is a mixed breed. She is a well-behaved puppy that is currently teething, so the shelter is recommending any children in the household be over 5.

For more information on either dog, call the Kent County Animal Shelter at 616.632.7300.

