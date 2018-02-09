Man charged in series of vehicle thefts, fires in Ionia Co.

Related Coverage Fire destroys stolen vehicles, prompts arson investigation

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old Ionia man has been charged in connection to several stolen vehicles and fires across Ionia County.

Hunter Wagner was arraigned on multiple counts of motor vehicle theft, two counts of arson and two counts of malicious destruction of property, according to an Ionia County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Wagner was arrested on Jan. 14 on unrelated charges. Investigators later determined he was responsible for multiple vehicle thefts in and around Ionia. Those stolen vehicles were later found burned at multiple locations across Ionia County, the release said.

During the investigation, he was later connected to an Oct. 21, 2017 barn fire in the 4000 block of Smokey Row in Ionia Township.

The barn was completely burnt, and a stolen pickup truck and motorcycle were also destroyed in the blaze. The truck was stolen out of Eaton County, and the motorcycle was stolen out of Ionia.Deputies found evidence at the scene that leads to the likelihood that the fire was intentionally set, authorities said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

