Man wanted for questioning in murders arrested in Kentwood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The search is over for a man wanted in connection to the murders of a Grand Rapids woman and toddler.

Grand Rapids police confirm 43-year-old Norman Muhammad Jr. was arrested at Breton Court Apartments in Kentwood Friday afternoon, eight days after they turned to the public for tips in their search.

Police wanted Muhammad for questioning in the Jan. 17 shooting deaths of 46-year-old Germain Bulloch-Brown and her grandson, 2-year-old King Talbert. Brown’s husband found them dead at their home in the 200 block of Montgomery Street, near Jefferson Avenue.

Muhammad was arrested for trying to run from police and absconding from parole on Jan. 22. He’s not facing murder charges.

People familiar with the investigation say Mohammad and Bulloch-Brown previously had a relationship that revolved around drugs and that he had threatened her when that relationship ended. But police have not described Mohammed as a suspect.

Michigan State Police records show Muhammad has a criminal record dating back to 1992, with convictions for fleeing police, driving on a suspended or revoked license, felony assault and possession of narcotics. In 2003, he pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit murder in a Kent County case from the previous year and was sentenced to between 15 and 50 years in prison. He was released from prison in the fall of 2017.

