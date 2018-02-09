Montana remains a century old, not missing MI boys

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP/WOOD) — A forensic lab determined facial bone fragments and teeth found in a western Montana shed last fall are more than 99 years old, ruling out any connection to recent missing children’s cases.

Missoula County Chief Deputy Coroner Jace Dicken said Friday a comparison of dental records determined the remains found in Missoula last September could not be those of three brothers who went missing in Michigan in 2010.

Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton were 9, 7 and 5 when they were last seen. Their father, John Skelton, failed to return them to his estranged wife in southern Michigan on Thanksgiving. Skelton remains in prison where he is serving 10 to 15 years for unlawful imprisonment.

The remains were determined to be those of an American Indian child between the ages of 2 and 5, and two others between the ages of 5 and 9. Tests indicated the remains had likely been buried and later unearthed.

The University of North Texas lab will do DNA testing later this year to confirm the remains do not belong to any known missing children.

