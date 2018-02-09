MSP: Pileup involving about 50 vehicles shuts down EB I-94

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say approximately 50 vehicles are involved in a pileup crash that has shut down eastbound I-94 between Sprinkle Road and 35th Street in Comstock Township.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closure between Kalamazoo and Galesburg on Twitter shortly after 1:15 p.m. Friday.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

The pileup appears to have involved several semi-trucks, which were off the road near the 35th Street exit. Troopers tell 24 Hour News 8 that all injuries caused by the pileup are minor.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

