PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The northbound lanes of US-131 near Grand Rapids have reopened after two jackknifed semi-trucks, according to Michigan State Police

The highway was closed between West River Drive and Post Drive in Plainfield Township, north of Grand Rapids, for nearly an hour.

Michigan State Police said one of the semi-trucks was full of water, which required a bigger rig to tow it.

There were no reports of injuries.

