Ottawa Co. crash causes semi to overturn, spill fuel

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County is closed after a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. Friday on Byron Road, just east of I-196.

The semi was pulling a tank loaded with 12,000 gallons of diesel fuel, some of which spilled into the ditch. Authorities said the Ottawa County hazardous materials team was able to contain the spill and another crew had been dispatched to assist in cleanup efforts.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available. Nobody was injured in the incident.

