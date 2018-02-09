GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang are officially underway after the opening ceremony Friday night.
Check out some photos from the event:
Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony x
Latest Galleries
-
Best Images from the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
-
Jessica Kooreman’s childhood photos
-
Model Olympian: Mac Bohonnon
-
Model Olympians: Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue
-
Model Olympian: Alex Deibold
-
Model Olympian: Annie O’Shea
-
Model Olympian: Chris Mazdzer
-
Model Olympian: Aja Evans
-
Model Olympian: Julia Mancuso
-
Model Olympian: Karen Chen