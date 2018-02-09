Police ID 4 men in Norton Shores murder-for-hire case

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are releasing the names of four Detroit men charged in a murder-for-hire plot that killed a man in Norton Shores.

The indictment says 36-year-old Dwight Williams, 33-year-old Michael Davis, 21-year-old Christopher Davis and 44-year-old David Allen conspired to murder 38-year-old Deangelo Pippen, who was shot several times while driving in the area of Henry Street and Norton Avenue on Dec. 29, 2016.

Pippen crashed his vehicle into a garage in Muskegon Heights after he died from his injuries.

Police said Pippen moved from Detroit to Roosevelt Park shortly before the shooting. Investigators say the gunfire originated from another vehicle.

Each suspect is charged with murder for hire resulting in death, conspiracy to commit murder for hire resulting in death, and using a firearm in retaliation to a crime of violence, resulting in death. If convicted, they all could spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Norton Shores police say the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Michigan State Police, Muskegon Heights Police, Detroit police, Muskegon Major Crime Initiative, West Michigan Drug Enforcement Team, Michigan Intelligence Operations Center, United States Secret Service, and the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office worked together in this case.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

