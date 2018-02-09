Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 9, 2018





WOOD TV8 News App users: Tap here for the full report, including pictures and maps.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you like snow, you’ll love this weekend.

Friday’s snow event will likely push Grand Rapids over the 60-inch mark for the season.

When February arrived, we essentially flipped the switch and resumed winter. The stats for the first week of February are fairly impressive. In Grand Rapids for instance, temperatures ended up nearly 6 degrees below average with a foot of snow falling.

With the cold came the snow. At this time, 99 percent of the state is covered in snow, with an average snow depth of 9.1 inches.

The strongest rebound in snow has and is occurring across the southern tier of lower Michigan.

Additional snow will fall through the weekend with the brunt of it from I-96 to the south. This has finally put the southern snowmobile trail system into play for the first time since December. Welcome back, Hartford Trails.

This will also immensely help out both Bittersweet and Timberidge ski resorts, not to mention the Cannonsburg Ski Area. Finally, we don’t have to head north to play in the snow.

Temperatures will be near perfect this weekend to take advantage of the any winter activity: not prohibitively cold, but cold enough to prevent a meltdown.

Temperatures will moderate a bit next week with a few days reaching above the freezing mark. Some snow melt will occur before colder air arrives toward next weekend.

Not much snow is expected next week as the warmer and drier conditions arrive.

I’m still holding onto the belief that winter conditions will persist through a good chunk of March.

——

Matt Kirkwood’s Snow Conditions Report is sponsored by Harvey Automotive.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

