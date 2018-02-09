Students learning to manage finances in high school

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Grand Rapids students are getting a taste of the real world while still in the classroom.

Before a lot of them get their first jobs, they are learning important skills on how to manage their money. Cheryl Small has been teaching the Dave Ramsey Foundations in Personal Finance program at Wyoming High School for 10 years.

“It’s probably the most beneficial class I’ve ever taken,” said Wyoming High School senior Shaun Dewent.

Dewent said the class has him thinking about money in ways he never had before.

“No one really helped me out with that. This class has really helped me out on how to save my money, how to invest it and how to save for things instead of just impulse buying things I want,” said Dewent.

Dewent and the rest of his senior classmates were taught to plan for purchases of things like cars, homes and a college education.

Classmate Travis Wright did the math and decided community college was a great way to save money while working toward a career.

“I personally didn’t realize how much cash I just blew every day on like, little things. Out to eat, just going to the store getting a Gatorade or gas,” said Wright.

It’s a lesson many high school students don’t get otherwise.

“The stuff the kids learn in this class is practical and they apply it right now to their lives,” said Small.

Small says students come back after they graduate and tell her how much the class helped them out.

Establishing an emergency fund, learning how to do their taxes and creating a budget are skills helping these young adults start out debt-free.

“At this age, 17-18 years old, you still have the rest of your life in front of you. You can do anything and I really want these kids to get that,” Small said. “I want them to have the lifestyle that they want.”

Small says her budget project assignment allowing the kids to choose their own house, car and career brings home the message that their future is in their own hands.

“All of a sudden, the light clicks on for them and they’re like ‘I can do this,’” said Small.

Small says after they lost the sponsor for the program a few years ago, Lake Michigan Credit Union stepped up to pay for it.

