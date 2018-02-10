Chris Mazdzer shares his Olympic experience on Instagram

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) — There’s so much more than meets the eye to Olympic competition.

Chris Mazdzer, an American competing in luge, gives us an inside look at what goes on before the competition begins.

First, you’ve got to get your Team USA gear:

Then, try some of it on:

Catch up with your squad:

Get some practice runs in:

And represent:

Chris Mazdzer begins competition tonight on NBC.

