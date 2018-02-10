GVSU knocks off Davenport at home

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s two Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference representatives met up for a Saturday night matchup on the hardwood.

Davenport traveled to Allendale to take on Grand Valley State University trailing the Lakers by just one game in the GLIAC standings with five games left in the season. Because Davenport won the teams’ first meeting this season, GVSU needed a win Friday to prevent the Panthers from owning the tiebreaker.

Despite 11 made three-pointers, GVSU was too much for Davenport, and came out with a 79-68 victory.

*Watch full highlights from the game in the above video.*

