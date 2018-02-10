MIAA college hoops highlights: Feb. 10, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three West Michigan teams from the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association were in action Saturday.

One matchup saw Calvin complete a convincing victory over Kalamazoo, led by forward Derrick Devries, who scored 22 points in the 97-72 win.

Aquinas also hosted a game Saturday, facing Concordia for senior day. Aquinas was led by senior forward Arsenio Arrington, who exploded for a career-high 33 points in the 75-66 victory.

*Watch full highlights from each of the games in the above video.*

