Nassar transferred to federal prison in Tuscon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar has been transferred to a high security prison in Arizona, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

A search on their website shows he’s currently located at USP Tuscon. On Friday, he was listed at a facility in Milan, south of Ann Arbor.

The website also states his next possible release date is March 23, 2069.

Nassar’s transfer comes a day after Michigan State University confirmed officials are complying with the Attorney General’s investigation.

Interim President John Engler tweeted Friday the university is turning over 45,000 pages of material to investigators. A portion of the letter sent along with the documents reads:

“As you know, on February 5, 2018, we produced approximately 25,000 pages of material constituting Dean William Strampel’s electronic calendar entries. Further, today we will be producing approximately 20,000 pages of material, which include: (1) MSU Office of Institutional Equity (“OIE”) and Office of Inclusion and Intercultural Initiatives (“I3”) investigatory files relating to Larry Nassar and/or other MSU employees; (2) certain personnel files; (3) MSU Health Team policies; (4) MSU relationship violence and sexual misconduct policies; (5) certain organizational charts; and (6) a collection of materials that MSU has produced in response to Michigan Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”) requests related to Nassar, through August 3, 2017. The FOIA responses include, among other items, various information responsive to your Request and we are providing these readily available materials in order to expedite your receipt of relevant information.”

Earlier this week Congress launched their own investigation into institutions that employed Nassar for years. The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform requested information from MSU, USA Gymnastics, Karolyi training camps, Twistars USA Gymnastics club and the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

