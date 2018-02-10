Photos: 2018 West Michigan Golf Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids is hosting the West Michigan Golf Show throughout the weekend.
The area’s top equipment dealers, courses and resorts have converged to one place to help West Michigan’s golfers get their season off to the right start. The event began Friday and runs through Sunday.
Check out some photos from the show:
2018 West Michigan Golf Show
2018 West Michigan Golf Show x
