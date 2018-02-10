Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics Watch Party

A watch party was held on Feb. 9, 2018 to kick off the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang got off to an official start Friday night with the opening ceremony in South Korea.

A watch party was held at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids to bring in the event.

Check out some photos:

2018 Winter Olympics Watch Party