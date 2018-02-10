Pyeongchang visitors search for souvenirs in Olympic Super Store

[WATCH VIDEO: Tap or click here to launch video]

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WFLA) — People from all over the world are pouring into Olympic Park for this year’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

When it comes to population, the city might be the smallest to host the Olympics since 1994, but the amount of revenue that will be generated should be quite the opposite.

The most popular spot so far for visitors, outside of competition, has been the Olympic Super Store.

“It’s huge. There is a lot to go through in there,” said American shopper Audrey Asistio.

Once you get inside the store, it’s hard to miss Soohorang — the official mascot of the 2018 Winter Games.

Most visitors browse the store looking for gifts to give loved ones. Others hope an Olympic souvenir will carry a more sentimental value.

“This is my son. Exactly 30 years ago when I was his age, my dad brought me to the Seoul Olympic Games,” said South Korean shopper Alex Lee. “I wanted to give the same experience to my son.”

So whether you’re trying to make memories or simply looking for a snack, the Olympic Super Store has it all for visitors and spectators.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

