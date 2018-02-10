Snowmobile falls through ice on Gun Lake

ORANGEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are cautioning people against venturing out on ice after a snowmobile went partially through it on Gun Lake Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Gun Lake near Orangeville in Allegan County.

First responders were called to the scene when a person riding a snowmobile went through the ice about 75 yards off shore. The driver was standing on the snowmobile while it was partially submerged in water when first responders arrived.

Rescue crews used a boat to retrieve her from the water and took her to an area hospital for observation after spending an extended period of time in freezing water.

Orangeville Fire Chief Joe Miller is cautioning residents from going onto the ice, as it is impossible to tell how solid it is because of the recent fluctuation in temperatures.

