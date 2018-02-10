Switzerland coasts to 8-0 victory vs. Korea

A united Korea had their moment, but Alina Muller and Team Switzerland quickly stole the spotlight as the Swiss cruised to a 8-0 victory.

Muller lit the lamp four times, including three in the first period while teammate Sara Benz picked up three assists.

Korea took the ice and circled up in their own zone for a historic moment as players from the North and South donned the same uniform and competed on the same side.

At 10:23 of the first period, Muller registered a shorthanded goal to break a 0-0 tie. She followed it up with two more strikes, including one with less than 12 seconds remaining to complete the natural hat trick. She added two assists in the final period for good measure to finish the night with six points.

Benz was Team Switzerland’s creative force against Korea. She dished out three assists in the opening frame alone. Christine Meier found Benz in the slot in the final seconds of the first period, and Benz passed to a wide-open Muller who was waiting in the crease for an easy tap-in. Lara Stalder added two goals of her own and Meier tallied three assists.

Switzerland’s goaltender Florence Schelling did not face much action but stopped everything that came her way to earn the first shutout of the 2018 PyeongChang games.

Korea generated little offensively but this game was not about the results. The historic significance of united team, on the heels of the two countries marching out to the Opening Ceremonies under one flag will have a long-lasting impact.

Both teams return to action Feb. 12th.

