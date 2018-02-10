What you missed in PyeongChang last night: An opening night to remember

All eyes turned to PyeongChang for the Opening Ceremony in Primetime. There were many show-stopping moments, but perhaps one of the most symbolic moments came when North and South Korea entered the stadium together under the Korean Unification flag.

Women’s skiathlon awarded the first medal of the PyeongChang Games. The Hamilton siblings were officially eliminated from mixed doubles curling. 17-year-old Red Gerard surprised in the men’s snowboard slopestyle event.

Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony for the 23rd Winter Olympic Games was titled “Peace in Motion”. The main storyline was following five children through time who were surrounded by hundreds of performers and cultural iconography. A major theme of the night was unity between North and South Korea. The unified Korea group walked in with a member of each team holding the flag together for the Parade of Nations.

A memorable moment was captured when South Korean President Moon Jae-in shook hands with Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The lighting of the Olympics rings was a shining moment of the show. Glowing snowboarders rode down a darkened slope before forming rings. At the same time, as the camera shifted, new rings materialized over head for a stunning picture.

#Hamfam eliminated from mixed doubles curling

The U.S. had to win their match against China to have any hope of advancing to the semifinals for mixed doubles curling. The U.S. jumped out to an early lead, scoring two points in the first end, but couldn’t capitalize on their offense. The Hamiltons fell 6-2 to China’s Rui Wang and Ba Dexin.

The first end was the first time the Hamiltons had scored more than one point in an end since the first game against the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Despite their record, Becca Hamilton came into the game shooting 75 percent, which led all women in the competition.

The loss officially eliminated the U.S. from advancing, but the Hamiltons still have two more games to play.

Mark McMorris returns to form and Red Gerard surprises in slopestyle

Snowboard slopestyle made its return to the Olympics with two heats of qualifying runs. The top six riders from each heat advance to the final. Red Gerard led the Americans and put down a run worth 82.55 points. Sochi bronze medalist Mark McMorris (CAN) put in a strong performance after suffering devastating injuries in 2017 from a bad fall.

The top three finishers from heat one were two-time X Games gold medalist Marcus Kleveland (NOR), Carlos Garcia Knight (NZL) and Sebastien Toutant (CAN). The top three finishers from heat two were Max Parrot (CAN), McMorris and Gerard.

Gerard is from Silverthorne, Colorado and is one of six 17-year-olds on the U.S. team. USA’s Chris Corning, Ryan Stassel and Kyle Mack were eliminated during their heats. They still have a chance to contend for a medal in the inaugural snowboarding big air competition.

The men’s snowboarding slopestyle finals take place tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Women’s skiathlon is PyeongChang’s first medal event

Charlotte Kalla claimed the first gold medal of the PyeongChang Games. The Swede finished with a time of 40:44.9. Norway’s Marit Bjorgen was the two-time defending gold medalist in the event. Bjorgen claimed the silver medal, winning her 11th career Olympic medal while becoming the most decorated female athlete in Olympic Winter Games history.

Jessica Diggins was the top American in the event, finishing 14.7 seconds behind Kalla for fifth place.

Japan faces off against Sweden

Japan and Sweden had the honors of the first hockey game of the 2018 Games. Sweden’s Sara Hjalmarsson scored the game-winning goal in the third period.

The Unified Korean team will play Switzerland at 7 a.m. ET. A Korean team has never competed in women’s hockey at the Olympics. The women’s hockey team will be the first combined Korean team to appear at an Olympics (Winter or Summer).

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

