Crews fight commercial fire in Mottville Twp.

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Six fire departments were called in to fight a large fire at a southwest Michigan fiberglass company Sunday evening.

St. Joseph County dispatch says the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at Fiberglass Composites on Union Street south of Cecelia Street in Mottville Township. That’s only a couple of miles north of the Indiana border.

White Pigeon Fire Chief Troy Andrews told 24 Hour News 8 via email that the first crew was on scene within seven minutes of the first report of the fire and found flames coming through the roof. Firefighters immediately called for aid from surrounding departments.

Crews had to bring in water from as far as White Pigeon and Bristol, Indiana. Andrews said snow hampered the firefighting effort, as did nearby trailers from another factory.

No injuries were reported.

