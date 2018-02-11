Experience bobsled in a whole new way with Virtual Reality

Want to feel like you’re racing down a track at extreme speeds in a sled? The Virtual Reality clip below will allow you to feel as though you are inside the sled during a run.

NBC Olympics is providing more than 50 hours of live Virtual Reality coverage powered by Intel True VR during the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Each night, a different sport will be featured in a short clip for everyone to view.

For the full Virtual Reality experience, you can download the NBC Sports VR app. In the past, you’ve needed goggles to enjoy 360-degree and 180-degree videos, but now all you need is your mobile device and the app.

Here’s the full VR programming schedule

Date Coverage Time (ET) Fri., Feb. 9 Opening Ceremony 8 p.m.* Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training) 9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 10 Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Sun., Feb. 11 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 7:05 p.m. Mon., Feb. 12 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 6:05 a.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final) 8 p.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying) 11 p.m. Tues., Feb. 13 Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final) 8:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 14 Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free) 8:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 15 Skeleton (Men’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 16 Skeleton (Women’s Runs) 6:20 a.m. Figure Skating (Men’s Free) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 17 Short Track (Men’s and Women’s) 5 a.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 8:15 p.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 11:45 p.m. Sun., Feb. 18 — — Mon., Feb. 19 Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team) 7:30 a.m. Figure Skating (Ice Dance) 8 p.m. Tues., Feb. 20 Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Wed., Feb. 21 Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 22 Big Air (Women’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 23 Big Air (Men’s Final) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 24 Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Sun., Feb. 25 Closing Ceremony 8 p.m.*

*Indicates same-day delay

