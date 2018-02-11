High winds postpone Olympic women’s giant slalom

Strong wind gusts have caused an Alpine skiing event to be postponed for a second consecutive day.

Men’s downhill, which was scheduled for Saturday night, will now take place on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Women’s giant slalom, which was scheduled for Sunday night, will take place at a future date to be determined. Check back for updates.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, reigning world champion Tessa Worley of France and 2010 Olympic champion Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany are three of the top contenders in women’s giant slalom. Event preview:

