Off-duty police officer charged with drunk driving

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek police officer is being charged with drunk driving after crashing a vehicle Sunday morning.

Battle Creek police say the off-duty officer crashed their personal vehicle into a utility pole around 4 a.m. at the intersection of N 20th Street and Richfield Avenue.

We’re told that no one else was involved in the crash and the officer was uninjured.

Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker says the officer is expected to cooperate, and “will not receive special treatment of any sort.”

“I have said many times to our community that we hire from the human race, not the super-human race,” says Blocker. “And to that end, I am not making excuses, or justifying the behavior of this officer. However, I am acknowledging that, as an employer, this is a personnel issue through which we must work with this employee.

Further, I have thanked the Calhoun County Sheriff for the good work; no law enforcement officer wants to have to arrest a fellow officer. We will get through this through open and honest communication,” says Blocker.

The charged officer is lodged in the Kalamazoo County Jail. The officer’s arraignment is scheduled for February 26, where a name is likely to be released.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

