Photos: Ice Breaker & Paint the Park 2018

The Associated Press Published:
Ice Breaker & Paint the Park, Grand Rapids
Ice Breaker & Paint the Park 2018 at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids on Feb. 10, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — “Ice Breaker & Paint the Park” at Rosa Parks Circle was presented by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. on Feb. 10, 2018.

Ice Breaker & Paint the Park 2018

>>Photos: Ice Breaker & Paint the Park 2018