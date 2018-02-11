GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — “Ice Breaker & Paint the Park” at Rosa Parks Circle was presented by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. on Feb. 10, 2018.
Ice Breaker & Paint the Park 2018
Ice Breaker & Paint the Park 2018 x
Latest Galleries
-
Figure Skating Day 2
-
Looking Ahead: Figure Skating Day 2
-
Looking Ahead: Figure Skating Day 2
-
Red Gerard wins gold
-
Red Gerard wins gold
-
2018 OPENING CEREMONY
-
Best Images from the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
-
Jessica Kooreman’s childhood photos
-
Model Olympian: Ryan Stassel
-
Model Olympians: USA Curling
>>Photos: Ice Breaker & Paint the Park 2018