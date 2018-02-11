Sven Kramer wins third straight 5000m Olympic gold

Sven Kramer set three Olympic records after winning the 5000m with a time of 6:09.76. In additon to breaking the 5000m Olympic record, Kramer is the first man to win eight Olympic speed skating medals and the only to win Olympic gold in the same event three times.

Following Kramer on the podium are 3000m world record holder Ted-Jan Bloemen (CAN) and Sverre Lunde Pedersen (NOR). Bloemen (CAN) and Pedersen (NOR) had to be seperated by a photo finish after finishing a two one-thousdanths of a second apart after 5000m.

Lee Seung-Hoon (KOR) was leading the field heading into intermission, setting the pace at 6:14.15.

Emery Lehman was the lone American entry in the event. Lehman did not have his best performance finishing in 6:31.16, good for 21st. In Sochi, Lehman finished 16th in the 5000m. Lehman lamented the his nerves had on his performance, but the 21-year old also showed optimism in improving his performance in future Games.

